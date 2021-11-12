Oklahoma Pounds Arkansas State

Jennie Baranczyk's home debut was a flashy 101-89 victory that once again featured the Sooners' Big Three

Oklahoma routed Arkansas State on Friday in an offensive explosion that portends exciting times ahead for fans of the new era of Sooner basketball.

In her first official home game, the Jennie Baranczyk era got going in style with a 101-89 victory over Arkansas State. It was a morning tip-off played in front of a rowdy arena filled with elementary school students, and the loudest cheers went up when the Sooners surpassed the century mark.

“We’re definitely an offensive-focused team,” Baranczyk said. “That does not mean that we don’t need to focus on defense. We’ve got to get better in terms of our defense. But from an offensive standpoint … we do want to be able to go.”

OU’s Big Three paced the Sooner offense as Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams each scored 18 points and Taylor Robertson scored 17.

That trio combined for 18-of-33 shooting against the Red Wolves. Robertson buried 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

OU (2-0) shot 68 percent from the field in the first half, including 46 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Emma Svoboda had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and three blocked shots, while Skylar Vann nailed 2-of-4 from 3-point range and finished with 10 points.

“It’s really about the players being able to play to their skill sets, and then be able to play to each other’s skill sets,” Baranczyk said.

“I don’t know if we necessarily played the pace that we know that we want to play at, but we will, and we’ll get there.”

Baranczyk said there are multiple elements involved in reaching 100 points in a college basketball game, such as pace, shot selection, offensive talent, shooters getting hot, the opponents’ defense and shot selection.

“Well, it is all that stuff,” Baranczyk said. “We’re lucky we have some great shooters. Now, everyone on our team, we want to be able to hit open shots … from 3-point range, but we also really want to be able to have a balance in terms of scoring and how we do that.

“So we were able to get the ball into the paint today, too.

“It’s just gonna be a really fun team and a really fun season.”