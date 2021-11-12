Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Pounds Arkansas State

    Jennie Baranczyk's home debut was a flashy 101-89 victory that once again featured the Sooners' Big Three
    Author:

    Oklahoma routed Arkansas State on Friday in an offensive explosion that portends exciting times ahead for fans of the new era of Sooner basketball.

    In her first official home game, the Jennie Baranczyk era got going in style with a 101-89 victory over Arkansas State. It was a morning tip-off played in front of a rowdy arena filled with elementary school students, and the loudest cheers went up when the Sooners surpassed the century mark.

    “We’re definitely an offensive-focused team,” Baranczyk said. “That does not mean that we don’t need to focus on defense. We’ve got to get better in terms of our defense. But from an offensive standpoint … we do want to be able to go.”

    OU’s Big Three paced the Sooner offense as Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams each scored 18 points and Taylor Robertson scored 17.

    That trio combined for 18-of-33 shooting against the Red Wolves. Robertson buried 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

    OU (2-0) shot 68 percent from the field in the first half, including 46 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

    Emma Svoboda had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and three blocked shots, while Skylar Vann nailed 2-of-4 from 3-point range and finished with 10 points.

    Read More

    “It’s really about the players being able to play to their skill sets, and then be able to play to each other’s skill sets,” Baranczyk said.

    “I don’t know if we necessarily played the pace that we know that we want to play at, but we will, and we’ll get there.”

    Baranczyk said there are multiple elements involved in reaching 100 points in a college basketball game, such as pace, shot selection, offensive talent, shooters getting hot, the opponents’ defense and shot selection.

    “Well, it is all that stuff,” Baranczyk said. “We’re lucky we have some great shooters. Now, everyone on our team, we want to be able to hit open shots … from 3-point range, but we also really want to be able to have a balance in terms of scoring and how we do that.

    “So we were able to get the ball into the paint today, too.

    “It’s just gonna be a really fun team and a really fun season.”

    Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 12.46.15 PM

    Kelbie Washington, Taylor Robertson, OUWBB
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Pounds Arkansas State

    24 minutes ago
    TK-Caleb Williams
    Football

    Oklahoma-Baylor: One Big Thing

    2 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley - TCU
    Football

    Oklahoma-Baylor: Our Picks

    6 hours ago
    OUSB - Hope Trautwein
    Softball

    Oklahoma Closes Fall Ball Slate With a 10-4 Win Over North Texas

    15 hours ago
    Ana Llanusa
    Women's Basketball

    Back from Injury, Ana Llanusa Gives Oklahoma a Major Weapon

    19 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley 11-11 (Baylor Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    19 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley 11-2 (Bye Week)
    Football

    Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Absence

    21 hours ago
    Nik Bonitto
    Football

    Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto's All-America Career Was Kick-Started Two Years Ago at Baylor

    Nov 11, 2021