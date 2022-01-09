Oklahoma Rallies from Slow Start to Beat KU

Madi Williams reached 1,500 career points and Taylor Robertson scored 24 in her home state as the Sooners held Kansas to 1-of-17 perimeter shooting.

A slow start and rough first quarter didn’t deter Jennie Baranczyk’s Oklahoma team.

The No. 23-ranked Sooners fought back from an early deficit and took down Kansas 82-68 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Saturday.

Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams both reached the 20-point mark as Williams became the 12th Sooner to reach 1,500 career points, and the OU defense held Kansas to 1-of-17 shooting from behind the 3-point line.

But it wasn’t without drama.

“I think we did a phenomenal job of just resetting after that first quarter,” Baranczyk said. “I think we were searching that entire quarter for what was going wrong, and we literally just reset and knew that we could just play. We are a really, really good basketball team when we just go play and we showed that again tonight.”

OU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) outscored KU (9-2, 0-1 Big 12) 68-42 over the final three quarters to erase a 16-point deficit.

The Sooners committed nine turnovers and trailed the Jayhawks 26-14 lead after 10 minutes.

But Baranczyk's team stormed back in the second quarter behind 10 points from Skylar Vann. Meanwhile, the Sooner defense held KU to 5-of-17 shooting. Williams’ 3-pointer late in the half cut the KU lead to 39-37 at hafltime.

Up 64-60 with 4:31 left, the Sooners ripped off a 15-4 run to put the Jayhawks away en route to a decisive 14-point road victory.

Williams scored 13 of her 20 in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds for her 20th career double-double.

Robertson finished with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting in her home state. She also sank four more 3-pointers and now sits just four treys away from Laurie Koehn's Big 12 record.

OU shot 43.8 percent from the floor, including 10 from 3-point range.

Saturday's win marked the 850th in program history, making Oklahoma the 53rd Division I school to reach that plateau and just the fifth Big 12 program.

The Sooners resume Big 12 play Wednesday, when they host No. 14 Baylor at Lloyd Noble Center at 6 p.m.