Oklahoma Senior Madi Williams Added to Naismith Watch List

More accolades roll in for Williams, who owns the OU single-game scoring record and opened the season with a game-winning bucket.

Before she made the game-winning basket in Oklahoma’s 73-71 win at South Dakota on Tuesday, OU senior Madi Williams got some cool news.

Williams was named to the preseason watch list for the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Trophy, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Williams, a unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selection, was also named to the watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, as well as the preseason All-Big 12 team.

“Madi is such a special player,” new coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a press release. “She can do everything at such a high level and that separates her from so many others. Her leadership skills are uncanny and she is such a great teammate. To be named to this Naismith Watch List is just the first step in her journey this year."

The Fort Worth, TX, product led the Sooners with 20 points per game as a junior in 2020-21, and was named first-team All-Big 12. She became the 38th Sooner ever to hit the 1,000-point mark in her career, joining teammates Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa, who both crossed that threshold two seasons ago.

She has posted 14 double-doubles during her career and last year set Oklahoma's single-game scoring record when she scored 45 against West Virginia.

Williams scored 19 points in Baranczyk’s OU debut, including the game-winning layup with five second left.