Oklahoma Starts Jennie Baranczyk Era With a Bang as Madi Williams Saves the Day

The Sooners built an 11-point lead, then turned to their All-Big 12 performer for the winning bucket in the final seconds.

Oklahoma opened a new era in women’s basketball on Tuesday night.

But the Sooners also looked a lot like last year: a lot of Madi Williams in the paint and a lot of Taylor Robertson on the perimeter.

First-year coach Jennie Baranczyk led her Sooners onto the court at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, SD, and came away with a dramatic 73-71 victory.

Williams scored the game-winning layup with five seconds left to send the Sooners home with the victory. Williams finished with 19 points to lead the OU offensive attack in front of a rowdy crowd of 6,004.

“It was just really fun,” Baranczyk said. “It was really fun to play in that environment.”

Robertson made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Ana Llanusa returned from injury to tie Williams for the team lead with 19 points.

Baranczyk called on Williams early when the Sooners found themselves in an early hole, then later after South Dakota went on a 7-0 run, and then at the end to win it.

“I think it mostly has a lot to do with trust,” Williams said. “I think that we trust each other in our judgment, both me and Jennie, and then the team also trusts the two of us to be able to make calls and make plays whenever we need to.”

The Sooners, who finished 12-12 last year in legendary coach Sherri Coale’s final season, spent their season-opener on the road for the first time since 2013.

South Dakota returned 13 of their 15 players from last season’s 19-6 NCAA Tournament squad and hit Oklahoma with that experience right off the tip.

OU fell behind 7-0 to open the game, but then scored 21 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first period as Williams and Robertson heated up.

The Sooners also enjoyed Llanusa’s healthy return after she missed all of last season with a knee injury. Llanusa, a fifth-year senior, hit 5-of-11 from 3-point range, highlighted by a bomb with 5:30 to play that put Oklahoma up 61-56.

Emma Svoboda put in a layup on an assist from Nevaeh Tot to extend the lead to 63-57, and Robertson sank three free throws at the 3:36 mark to push the Sooners’ lead to 66-57.

The Coyotes responded with baskets on three straight possessions, keyed by a 3-pointer from Kyah Watson that cut the lead to 66-64 with 2:21 to play.

That forced Baranczyk into a timeout.

Williams immediately responded with a layup that made it 68-64.

After South Dakota cut it to 68-66, Robertson buried a 3 to push the Sooners to a 71-66 lead with 1:39 to play.

But the Coyotes weren’t done. Chloe Lamb hit a lay-up and Hanna Sjerven blocked Williams’ shot, setting up Liv Korgable’s 3 to tie it at 71 with just 14 seconds left.

That set up Williams’ game-winner with just five seconds to play.

“I could not be more proud of the women in our locker room,” Baranczyk said.

In the first half, Williams carried the Sooners with 15 points while Robertson scored 9 on three 3s as OU built a 37-33 at halftime.