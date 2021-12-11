Oklahoma Takes Down No. 16 BYU

It took overtime, but the Sooners rode a hot-shooting team performance and more clutch plays from Madi Williams to score the upset.

Jennie Baranczyk Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma blew a seven point lead in the final 4 1/2 minus, then scored the last 11 points of overtime to upset No. 16 BYU on Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

After the Sooners struggled down the stretch in regulation — BYU made two 3s in the final 1:45 to take the lead — Skylar Vann hit the game-tying bucket on an assist by Madi Williams with 49 seconds left.

Neither team could score again, but the Sooners opened things up late in OT.

It was Williams’ 3 that put OU in front for the final time, 93-91, with 1:10 to play in the extra period.

Kennady Tucker made a bucket and Taylor Robertson hit four free throws as the Sooner defense clamped down.

OU improved to 9-1, while No. 16-ranked BYU lost for the first time to drop to 8-1.

BYU’s Tegan Graham hit a school-record 10 shot from 3-point range (10-of-16) and finished with 30 points.

But Graham only got up two 3-pointers in the OT.

Williams scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting , and Taylor Robertson poured in 23 on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Ty Russell / OU Athletics

As a team, the Sooners shot 13-of-29 from beyond the arc. OU also outrebounded the Cougars 56-45 and overcame 23 turnovers. Oklahoma stayed hot offensively with 42.5-percent shooting from the floor and 44.8-percent shooting from the perimeter.

Tucker and Neveah Tot each scored 11.