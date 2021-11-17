Oklahoma's Defense Shows Out in Comfortable Win Over Central Arkansas

Jennie Baranczyk's team moved to 3-0 on the season with a 78-54 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

NORMAN — Jennie Baranczyk’s Oklahoma Sooners shoot off another slow start to move to 3-0 on the season.

Despite the early struggles, the Sooners proved to be too much for Central Arkansas, downing the Sugar Bears 78-54 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU’s shooters came out of the gates slow, shooting 31 percent from the field and turning the ball over four times in the opening period, only leading 14-11 at the end of the first before the offense came alive.

A second quarter outburst proved to be the difference, as the Sooners were led by star Ana Llanusa. Helping spark a 7-0 run to start the quarter, Llanusa did a nice job of both driving to the basket and stepping back to knock down 3’s. She poured in seven of her game-leading 16 points in the second quarter, powering OU to a 22-8 advantage in the period.

And though the offense took a little while to warm up, the Sooners were able to hang their hat on their defense on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma forced 28 Central Arkansas turnovers, immediately converting those for 26 points on the other end of the floor.

Llanusa led the way for the Sooners defensively too, swiping five steals on the night to lead OU.

Even when they weren’t forcing turnovers, the Sooners did a nice job all night guarding the perimeter as Central Arkansas only attempted 11 3’-pointers.

Madi Williams was efficient in support of Llanusa, scoring 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, pulling down four boards and dishing out three assists. Skylar Vann also added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Liz Scott scored another eight points on the night.

As a whole, Oklahoma did a nice job sharing the basketball once again, finishing with 17 assists as a team.

The victory marked the first time OU has started a season 3-0 since 2016.

OU will now depart the country, as the Sooners head to the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Up first, the Sooners will face by far their toughest test of the season in the No. 4-ranked Oregon Ducks.

Tip-off from the Bahamas is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on FloHoops.