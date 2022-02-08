Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson Named Finalist for National Basketball Award

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award goes to college basketball's top shooting guard, and Robertson's record-breaking numbers keep piling up at OU.

Oklahoma senior Taylor Robertson is among 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which goes each year to the top shooting guard in college basketball.

The award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

It's actually Robertson’s second time to make the finalist list. She broke the OU and Big 12 Conference record for career 3-pointers earlier this season and is the Big 12 player on the final watch list.

Robertson remains a crucial piece of Oklahoma's top-five scoring offense, pouring in 18.0 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.5 assists per game.

The McPherson, KS, product is making 46.8 percent of his 3-pointers this year, which ranks No. 2 in the nation. Her 4.09 treys per game leads the nation (no other player has reached 4.0). And Robertson’s .949 free throw percentage ranks third nationally, and her career mark of 92.3 percent is the best among all active women's basketball players.

Robertson was the first player in Big 12 history to hit 100 or more 3s in back-to-back seasons as a freshman and sophomore, then became the third player in OU history to reach 1,000 points in two seasons or less, joining all-time leading scorers Courtney Paris and Aaryn Ellenberg. She currently ranks eighth all-time in scoring at OU.

College basketball fans can vote for the Meyers Drysdale Award in all three rounds of voting. The list will be narrowed to five in late February, and those finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame's selection committee in March for a final vote.

Other women’s basketball national awards include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award.