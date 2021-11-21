Taylor Robertson Carries Oklahoma in Tough Loss to Oregon

Taylor Robertson turned in a stellar performance, but Oklahoma couldn’t quite deliver the victory.

OU fell 98-93 to No. 9-ranked Oregon on Saturday night in Paradise Island, Bahamas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Robertson had 29 points on 7-of-10 perimeter shooting and a career-high eight assists for Oklahoma (3-1), but Oregon (3-0) got 30 points and 11 rebounds from Nyara Sabally.

“What a great game for women's college basketball,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “That's what this tournament is all about, really, is high-level basketball. But it's really hard to come out on the wrong side of this one.”

There were nine ties and 10 lead changes, and the Sooners led for 31 of the 40 minutes.

“I’m so proud of the way that we came out and did a phenomenal job of just playing our brand of basketball,” Baranczyk said. “But you've got to give credit to a really good Oregon team.”

OU’s defense helped force eight Oregon turnovers in the first quarter as Robertson buried two 3-pointers, and a 13-3 late in the second quarter put OU in front 44-35 at half.

Madi Williams added 19 points before fouling out, and Llanusa added 18. Skylar Vann came off the bench to lead the Sooners with nine rebounds.

“These women are very, very good basketball players,” Baranczyk added. “I could not be prouder to coach them and I know that we are going to play Oklahoma basketball. All we're going to focus on is to keep getting better and having fun playing. We're just scratching the surface of what this team can be.”

OU takes on Buffalo (1-1) Sunday in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in a 6:30 p.m. game. The Bulls fell to No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday, 88-60.