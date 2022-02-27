Taylor Robertson Hits Buzzer Beater as Oklahoma Beats Kansas State

After she set the NCAA single-game scoring record in their last meeting, OU held Wildcats post Ayoka Lee to just 13 points while commemorating the 2002 Final Four team.

Taylor Robertson drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to give Oklahoma a 72-69 win over Kansas State on Saturday in Norman.

“What a game,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “What a finish.”

With the win, No. 20-ranked OU (22-6 overall, 11-5 in Big 12 Conference play) stays in a tie for third in the Big 12 standings, two games behind No. 5 Baylor and No. 9 Iowa State as the league enters the final week of the regular season.

Saturday's win officially clinches a bye in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament March 10-13 in Kansas City.

OU avenged an earlier loss at K-State, in which national player of the year candidate Ayoka Lee scored an NCAA record 61 points in a 94-65 Wildcat victory.

This time, Oklahoma held Lee to just 13 points, her fifth-lowest total of the season, on just 6-of-13 shooting.

“A huge strategy for us was really to just prevent her from catching the ball as much as possible,” Baranczyk said. “We tried to throw different things at her in terms of who was helping and who we were gonna have to help off of. When you do that, when you have to completely game plan around one person, you pick people that you don't guard. They made some adjustments to make it tricky for us and then we adjusted to those adjustments, especially in the fourth quarter."

In a game that featured 15 lead changes, Madi Williams scored 18 and recorded her eighth double-double of the season, and Robertson scored 17 and hit all four of her 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter against Kansas State (18-10, 8-8).

“Kansas State is obviously a very good basketball team that provides some very big matchup problems for us. I thought they (K-State) were incredible and I thought we did a really nice job of playing together.”

With OU trailing 58-53 with 7:27 left to play, Robertson caught fire, hitting her first of four 3s and keeping alive her streak of 36 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

Robertson followed that up with another 3-pointer less than a minute later to give OU a lead.

Nydia Lampkin, who set a career high with 12 points at TCU Wednesday, hit her first career 3-pointer to push OU's lead to four with 3:50 left.

After KState buried pair of 3s, Robertson responded with her third deep ball of the quarter to put the Sooners back on top, 69-66.

Kansas State's Laura Macke responded with a three of her own with 22 seconds left to tie it at 69 and give Oklahoma one last shot.

With the clock winding down, Nevaeh Tot dribbled near the top of the key before finding Williams at the elbow. Williams, who hit the game-winner in double overtime to beat West Virginia, backed her opponent down and kicked it out to Lampkin, who made the extra pass to Robertson in the corner.

The Big 12's all-time 3-point leader hit the wide-open shot, her fourth 3-pointer of the quarter, to give Oklahoma the 72-69 win at the horn.

“I knew I got the shot off in time,” Robertson said. “Whenever I shoot, I always think it's going in and I knew as soon as it left my hands that it was going in. It felt good, it looked good and it was right on line.”

While Saturday’s outcome was a promising look at the future of the OU program, it was also an opportunity to celebrate a rich past.

OU commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Final Four team — OU’s first Final Four team, and first to win 30 games. Former head coach Sherri Coale, who spent 25 years as the OU head coach before retiring last season, was honored at halftime, and her banner was unveiled in the rafters of Lloyd Noble Center.

“It was just really cool to have coach Coale back,” Robertson said. “To have most of that Final Four team back too was really special. For them to be part of the last few days and to be here today was really cool.”

Oklahoma wraps up its regular-season road schedule on Wednesday when it heads to Stillwater for Bedlam. The Sooners beat the Cowgirls in Norman 84-58 earlier this season. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.