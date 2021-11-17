Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Central Arkansas Postgame

    Oklahoma women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk met with the media after the Sooners' 78-54 win over Central Arkansas.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk's full postgame media zoom following the Sooners' 78-54 win over Central Arkansas on Tuesday, Nov. 16. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Baranczyk 11-16
    Women's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Central Arkansas Postgame

    just now
    OUWBB - Kelbie Washington
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma's Defense Shows Out in Comfortable Win Over Central Arkansas

    59 seconds ago
    Spencer Rattler, Baylor Bears
    Football

    Oklahoma Plummets in Latest CFP Rankings

    2 hours ago
    Mike Woods, Baylor Bears
    Football

    Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Remaining Consistent in Approach Despite Loss

    5 hours ago
    ISU Presser Recap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Iowa State Week

    5 hours ago
    Caleb Kelly Post Baylor
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Press Conference

    7 hours ago
    Woodi Washington Pre Iowa State
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Press Conference

    7 hours ago
    Alex Grinch 11-16 (Iowa State Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Press Conference

    7 hours ago