Change of Plans: Cowboys Hoops to Open 2020-21 Season at UT Arlington

STILLWATER -- We've got a schedule change. On Wednesday, Oklahoma State basketball announced it will begin the 2020-21 season at UT Arlington on Nov. 25.

The game will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, but tip-off time and which channel will be announced at a later date.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to open the season in Lincoln, NE in the 2020 Golden Window tournament. I spoke with someone inside the program and it's possible the Cowboys could still try to play in in Lincoln following the game against UT Arlington.

Boynton and Co. would also like to try and squeeze a home game in some time between Nov. 26-28 before they head up to face Marquette on Dec. 1.

However, the 2020-21 schedule, non-conference and conference schedule alike are both still fluid and they won't know anything until much closer to the start of the season.

This is a homecoming of sorts as both Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele both played high school ball in Arlington, Cunningham at Bowie High School before he transferred to Montverde in Florida, and Likekele at Mansfield Timberview.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between Oklahoma State and UT Arlington, with the Cowboys holding an 11-1 record over the Mavericks. The last time these two teams played, Oklahoma State hosted the Mavericks in Stillwater on Dec. 19, 2012 and beat them 69-44.

Chris Ogden is the head coach for the Mavericks, a team that played the nation's No. 8 non-conference schedule last season. The Mavericks posted a 14-18 overall record, and finished second in the Sun Belt conference with a 10-10 record. The Mavericks are led by 6-4 junior guard David Azore, an All-Sun Belt selection last season. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game in 2019.

This game is part of a 2-for-1 home-and-home series agreement between Oklahoma State and UT Arlington. The Mavericks will travel to Stillwater the next two seasons.

