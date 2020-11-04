SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Change of Plans: Cowboys Hoops to Open 2020-21 Season at UT Arlington

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- We've got a schedule change. On Wednesday, Oklahoma State basketball announced it will begin the 2020-21 season at UT Arlington on Nov. 25.

The game will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, but tip-off time and which channel will be announced at a later date.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to open the season in Lincoln, NE in the 2020 Golden Window tournament. I spoke with someone inside the program and it's possible the Cowboys could still try to play in in Lincoln following the game against UT Arlington.

Boynton and Co. would also like to try and squeeze a home game in some time between Nov. 26-28 before they head up to face Marquette on Dec. 1.

However, the 2020-21 schedule, non-conference and conference schedule alike are both still fluid and they won't know anything until much closer to the start of the season.

This is a homecoming of sorts as both Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele both played high school ball in Arlington, Cunningham at Bowie High School before he transferred to Montverde in Florida, and Likekele at Mansfield Timberview.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between Oklahoma State and UT Arlington, with the Cowboys holding an 11-1 record over the Mavericks. The last time these two teams played, Oklahoma State hosted the Mavericks in Stillwater on Dec. 19, 2012 and beat them 69-44.

Chris Ogden is the head coach for the Mavericks, a team that played the nation's No. 8 non-conference schedule last season. The Mavericks posted a 14-18 overall record, and finished second in the Sun Belt conference with a 10-10 record. The Mavericks are led by 6-4 junior guard David Azore, an All-Sun Belt selection last season. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game in 2019.

This game is part of a 2-for-1 home-and-home series agreement between Oklahoma State and UT Arlington. The Mavericks will travel to Stillwater the next two seasons.

(The information below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Martin's Transfer to Oklahoma State About Getting Closer to Home and Battling Tragedy

Wide receiver Tay Martin has had plenty of tragedy in his life but is looking for a happy chapter at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders is set for a Halloween showdown with a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

It's Important the Cowboys Keep a Positive Mindset Moving Forward to K-State

Tylan Wallace discusses the importance of the team keeping a positive mindset as the Cowboys prepare for a Big 12 conference game on the road against a salty Kansas State team.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

After Texas, Oklahoma State Must Flush

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills has value in a lot of areas for Cowboys decimated offensive line

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Mike Gundy Gives Vote of Confidence to Spencer Sanders Following Texas Loss

There were some mistakes made by Spencer Sanders in the 41-34 loss to Texas this past Saturday, but Mike Gundy gave the redshirt sophomore his vote of confidence ahead of the Kansas State game on Friday.

ZachLancaster

by

Grumble

Sanders, Dunn, Offense Takes Accountability but Now there Needs to Be Corrections

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn discuss the offense in loss to Texas

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Chris Lacy Signed To Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Chris Lacy has been signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad

Marshall Levenson

Pokes in the NFL: Week 8

A closer look at the former Oklahoma State football players in week 8 action of the NFL

ZachLancaster

Beyond the Award, There Were Two Sure Fire NFL Players on the Field Saturday

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Robert Allen

by

theorangetruth

Special Teams Will Need to Be Special at Kansas State

Oklahoma State was hurt by two big special teams mistakes in the loss to Texas and Kansas State emphasizes special teams

Robert Allen

by

cowboys7