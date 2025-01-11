Cowgirls Hoping to Upset No. 17 West Virginia, Climb Into Top 25
Oklahoma State could be on the verge of a spot in the AP Top 25.
After a strong start to the season, OSU has its biggest game of the season upcoming. While it is still only the fifth game of conference play, playing a top 25 team could push the Cowgirls where they want to be.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) vs. No. 17 West Virginia (13-2, 3-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Last weekend, the Cowgirls fell at home against Kansas after looking poised to earn a spot in the rankings with a win. They find themselves in a nearly identical spot on Saturday, but they host No. 17 West Virginia, which could make them a lock for the top 25 with a win.
Of course, the Mountaineers are considered one of the top teams in the country for a reason. After falling to Colorado in the Big 12 opener, West Virginia has rattled off three straight blowout victories against UCF, BYU and Texas Tech.
Ranked in the top 20 every week this season, West Virginia will be the toughest test OSU has faced this season. Behind Ja’Naiya Quinerly’s 18.9 points per game, the Mountaineers have a fierce offensive attack, averaging 81.9 points per game, among the best in the country. They also have the fifth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing 51.1 points per game.
