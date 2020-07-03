Five-Star Hoops Prospect Down to 10

Oklahoma State is still looking to land its first commitment of the 2021 class and Mike Boynton and Co. are one step closer with five-star forward Daimion Collins.

Collins took to Twitter Friday at noon to announce he's cut his list down to 10.

Along with Oklahoma State, Collins included Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech.

Collins is a 6-8, 190-pound forward out of Atlanta, TX in to the 2021 class. He checks in as the No. 22 overall prospect in the country, the No. 5 center in the class and the No. 2 overall prospect out of the Lone Star State.

Oklahoma State has had great success recruiting the state of Texas, especially in the 2020 class with the signing of the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Cade Cunningham.

According to many national recruiting experts, Collins is leaning towards Texas. There are three crystal ball predictions on 247Sports for Texas with about a middle of the road confidence.

Atlanta (TX) High School with 30-5 overall this past season, 12-0 in district play, with Collins being a main factor. He also plays his AAU ball with Oklahoma-based Team Griffin. Collins plays alongside other OSU prospects Trey Alexander and Jaxson Robinson.

While there wasn't a 2020 AAU circuit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Collins was electric during Team Griffin's run to the EYBL Peach Jam championship in 2019. During the six game run, Collins averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game en route to the title.

Wherever Collins chooses to play his college ball, he's going to be an impact player almost immediately. Also, I wouldn't count Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton out of this race just yet.