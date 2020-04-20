Report: Isaac Likekele to Return to Oklahoma State for Junior Season

STILLWATER -- I'm not sure it was ever a discussion, but any fears of Isaac Likekele leaving seems to have been put to rest. According to a report by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Likekele will be in Stillwater for his junior season.

Mike Boynton and Co. are bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the country, which is the highest-rated class in the modern recruiting era in school history. I mentioned above that I wasn't sure if Likekele leaving was ever a discussion, because I haven't heard anything on the matter.

But I suppose that if you look at the situation of the No. 1 overall prospect in the country coming in, Cade Cunningham, who will only be there for one season, the logical thought process for a good portion of guys would be to transfer out to find a better situation.

Mike Boynton is building at culture for Oklahoma State basketball

But if you look at Oklahoma State's situation next season, I think it's the perfect situation. Likekele will be one of two juniors on the roster along with Yor Anei, and will be a part of one of the most lethal backcourts in not just the Big 12 Conference, but the country.

He'll be joined by Cunningham and returning point guard Avery Anderson. I spoke with Boynton a few weeks back on having three very talented point guards on a roster and it doesn't seem to bother Boynton one bit.

“I played the position; I put a high level of value on our program being good at the point guard position and in my mind, you can’t have too many good point guards,” coach Boynton said. “The more good ball-handling, decision-making playmaker guys that you have, the better you’re going to be as an offensive team. But again, they’re so different in many ways; Avery [Anderson’s] got the quickness, the speed, can be a pest defensively, Likekele is like a bull in a china shop who can just get downhill and can be on top of you physically. Then with Cade, you have his height, length and his versatility, he can certainly handle the ball from the outside, but he’s going to be a pretty good post-up player for us. So, I think that’s one of the things where people will be intrigued by how many different ways we’ll be able to use them.”

Likekele, who missed a sizeable chunk of the 2019-20 season due to illness, finished the season averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists per game. If he doesn't miss a month of basketball, those numbers would undoubtedly be higher, as well as higher numbers in the win column for the Pokes.

Combine those numbers with Cunningham's 14 points and five assists per game this past season for Montverde, the sharpshooting abilities of grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr., as well another year of experience for Avery Anderson, Chris Harris and Keylan Boone - not to mention talented incoming freshmen Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams - and 2020-21 looks to be a whole lot of fun.