Oklahoma State Sends Offer to Rising 2026 Prospect
Steve Lutz and his staff have continued to remain busy as they gear up to receive their first commitment to their 2026 class. Following some of the nation's top AAU tournaments this month, Lutz and his staff have begun to send out offers to prospects, with Maryland native Jalyn Collingwood receiving an offer from OSU.
Collingwood has apparently been one of the biggest risers this summer, playing with the New World in Adidas’ 3SSB league. During his time there, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting 33% behind the arc.
In his junior season at Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, DC, Collingwood averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5 forward is currently ranked as a three-star prospect coming in as the No. 2 player in DC and the No. 69 small forward in the nation.
Collingwood will definitely have his options to choose from as he also has offers from Maryland, Arizona State, Butler and several other programs around the nation.
No official visit has been announced or scheduled between Oklahoma State and Jalyn Collingwood, but that is certain to change with Steve Lutz and his staff hoping to land their first commitment for the 2026 recruiting class sooner rather than later.