OSU Basketball: Oklahoma State Extends Offer to 2025 Wing Prospect Winters Grady
On Wednesday evening, 4-star Prolific Prep (CA) wing Winters Grady announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma State.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds, Grady has great size for a wing and is rated the No. 88 overall prospect and No. 13 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Lutz and company are the most recent school to offer the Lake Oswego, OR, product, who has also picked up offers from Michigan and West Virginia in the past few days.
Grady also holds offers from Xavier, Creighton, Oklahoma, Oregon and others. According to a report from Jacob Polachek, the coveted wing prospect has also heard from Kentucky and the Wildcats are interested in Grady's skill set.
While Grady now attends known basketball powerhouse Prolific Prep, he began his high school career at Lake Oswego (OR). On the AAU circuit, the 4-star recruit plays for Jalen Green Elite, an Adidas-sponsored team that competes around the nation.
With so many well-established programs going after Grady on the recruiting trail, Steve Lutz and the Cowboys will have an uphill battle trying to land a commitment from the top 100 prospect. Still, OSU has had success recruiting highly touted prospects in the past and could have a shot at bringing in Grady.
As the Big 12 prepares to take another step up on the basketball court next year by adding Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah to the conference, the Pokes will need to continue building out their roster under Lutz to be competitive.
So far, Oklahoma State boasts a pledge from 3-star Midwest City (OK) combo guard Carlsheon Young in the 2025 recruiting class.
