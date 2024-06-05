OSU Basketball: Oklahoma State Offers 2025 4-star Guard Kayden Edwards
On Monday morning, Oklahoma State extended a scholarship offer to 4-star Duncanville (TX) guard Kayden Edwards.
Listed at 6-foot-3, the Panthers' standout is rated the No. 80 overall player and No. 11 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Edwards currently holds offers from Auburn, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech and many others.
As a junior, the Duncanville, TX, product averaged 23.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range. With solid perimeter shooting ability and good scoring prowess as such a young player, Edwards could develop into a very talented offensive player at the next level, especially if he continues to knock down shots from beyond the arc.
Nicknamed "Bugg", Edwards plays AAU basketball with Young Game Changers, a team sponsored by Puma and formed by Dallas-area product and 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.
After officially taking over as Oklahoma State's head basketball coach in early April, Lutz has been active on the recruiting trail, with Edwards continuing Lutz's efforts.
If the Cowboys are able to land Edwards, the Panthers' star would mark Lutz's first commitment from a high school prospect since arriving in Stillwater. Edwards would be a huge addition to OSU's 2025 recruiting class, which already boasts 4-star Carl Albert (OK) point guard Carlsheon Young.
Pairing Edwards and Young together would make a solid backcourt tandem for Lutz and company, but it appears that Oklahoma State will be in fierce competition with multiple Big 12 and SEC programs to land a commitment from the talented scorer.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.