Oklahoma State Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule

STILLWATER -- It's official, Oklahoma State has announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Three of the past four seasons for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have had a top-15 schedule in the country. According to last year's N.E.T. and KenPom rankings, it appears the Pokes are on track to make that four out of five.

Most of the games announced throughout the past few months were accurate, but there have been some changes.

The Cowboys will start the 2020-21 season on Tue, Nov. 10 against Green Bay. A few days later, the Pokes will be in Dallas for the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase against North Texas on Nov. 13, then back in Stillwater on Nov. 15 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Charleston Classic is still on Nov. 19-22 and will feature Oklahoma State, Florida State, Houston, Seton Hall, Penn State, Tennessee, VCU and Charleston.

The Cowboys will play on Nov. 19, 20 and 22 and the match ups have yet to be determined.

The Cowboys will wrap up Nov. with Oral Roberts in Stillwater on Nov. 28.

Oklahoma State heads up to Milwaukee, WI to face Marquette in the Big 12/Big East Battle. Next on the schedule is Horizon Conference team Oakland out of Detroit in Stillwater on Dec. 6.

The Cowboys head up to Wichita to face Wichita State on Dec. 12 in the Intrust Bank Arena, Virginia Tech comes to Stillwater on Dec. 19 and Oklahoma State wraps up non-conference play in Stillwater against in-state foe UCO on Dec. 29.

While it hasn't been announced yet, the Cowboys will play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.