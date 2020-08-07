Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's official, Oklahoma State has announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Three of the past four seasons for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have had a top-15 schedule in the country. According to last year's N.E.T. and KenPom rankings, it appears the Pokes are on track to make that four out of five.

Most of the games announced throughout the past few months were accurate, but there have been some changes.

Full schedule here

The Cowboys will start the 2020-21 season on Tue, Nov. 10 against Green Bay. A few days later, the Pokes will be in Dallas for the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase against North Texas on Nov. 13, then back in Stillwater on Nov. 15 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Charleston Classic is still on Nov. 19-22 and will feature Oklahoma State, Florida State, Houston, Seton Hall, Penn State, Tennessee, VCU and Charleston.

The Cowboys will play on Nov. 19, 20 and 22 and the match ups have yet to be determined.

The Cowboys will wrap up Nov. with Oral Roberts in Stillwater on Nov. 28.

Oklahoma State heads up to Milwaukee, WI to face Marquette in the Big 12/Big East Battle. Next on the schedule is Horizon Conference team Oakland out of Detroit in Stillwater on Dec. 6.

The Cowboys head up to Wichita to face Wichita State on Dec. 12 in the Intrust Bank Arena, Virginia Tech comes to Stillwater on Dec. 19 and Oklahoma State wraps up non-conference play in Stillwater against in-state foe UCO on Dec. 29.

While it hasn't been announced yet, the Cowboys will play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OSU's D Offers Sex Appeal, Too

The excitement around Oklahoma State football isn’t just limited to the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboy’s defense should be electric this season.

John Helsley

by

ZachLancaster

Newcomers Look Good in First Fall Camp Practice

A group of newcomers showed a lot of potential in Oklahoma State's first practice of the 2020 fall camp on Wednesday

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Should Cowboy Fans Be Worried About Arkansas Recruiting Haul in Oklahoma?

Arkansas is doing more recruiting in Oklahoma, but has their football recruiting hurt Oklahoma State at all?

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State Ranks No. 16 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State football ranks No. 16 in the country in the 2020 preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Get A Fair Shake in the Preseason Coaches Poll?

Oklahoma State football is No. 16 according to the coaches poll, did they get slighted?

Robert Allen

Fall Camp Day 2: Will They Play and Why They Play

Oklahoma State coach Kasey Dunn and players Malcolm Rodriguez and Tylan Wallace talk about playing the season in pandemic

Robert Allen

Normal Start to Fall Camp? More Like Partial Normal

Oklahoma State football has the first practice of fall camp after a summer of COVID-19 abnormality.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Using Video Games To Bond In Socially Distanced Fall Camp

In a socially distanced fall camp for Oklahoma State football, players are using online video games to bond and build chemistry

Marshall Levenson

Tylan Wallace is Back on the Field and 'Looks Good'

After rehabbing with kitty litter and running on trails through a pandemic, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace is back on the field and 'looks good'

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Land Commitment From California JUCO Tight End Plus Updated 2021 Commitment List

Austin Jarrard, a 2021 tight end from American River C.C. has committed to Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

by

NJAggie