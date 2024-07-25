Report: Oklahoma State in the Mix for 4-star Wing Ryan Crotty
On a recent podcast episode, Travis Branham of 247Sports reported that Oklahoma State is one of the main contenders for 4-star wing Ryan Crotty.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Crotty is rated the No. 89 overall prospect and No. 14 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
With more than 15 offers from schools around the country, Branham said that the Cowboys are one of the teams to watch in Crotty's recruitment.
"Ryan Crotty... Arguably the best shooter in the entire country," Branham said on the Eye On College Basketball podcast. "The three schools I'm hearing the most on (are) Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and Clemson right now. A 6-foot-5 wing that is just an absolute sniper with a mullet and plays with that irrational confidence that you need."
Crotty would be a huge addition for new Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz and company in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Charlottesville, VA, product originally picked up an offer from Oklahoma State on June 14, just five days after the Tigers extended an offer to the Miller School (VA) standout. While the Pokes seem to be in a good place with Crotty at the moment, earning a pledge from the 4-star wing over Clemson and Virginia Tech will be no easy task.
The Tigers not only made the NCAA Tournament in 2024, but reached the Elite 8 for the first time since 1980. The Hokies, on the other hand, may not have much recent success in March Madness, but are located much closer to Crotty's hometown.
If the Pokes can beat out Clemson, Virginia Tech and others that may come along in the process, Crotty would join 3-star Midwest City (OK) guard Carlsheon Young in Oklahoma State's 2025 recruiting class.
