How the 2020 Cowboys Developed? Which Players Over-Achieved, Which Have Been as Projected, and Which Haven't?

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is being mentioned this season as a potential contender for the Big 12 Conference championship in football. We need to have a season played in order to determine a champion, and as of now we don't know when players will be back on campus, when they can begin preparing together again for the season, and when a season could kick-off. A lot we don't know, but somethings we do know.

As Oklahoma State enters the 2020 season their team is built on five recruiting classes (2016-2020). We know the average ranking of those classes, according to 247 Sports, is 40.0 nationally and 5.2 in the Big 12. We also know that the Cowboys retention of players in these classes has been above average.

For the oldest class, 2016, Oklahoma State still has 10 players on the roster. All of those players either red-shirted or, in the case of receiver Dillon Stoner was awarded another year of eligibility by the NCAA because of injuries. In the 2016 class there were four junior college players that exhausted their eligibility. Running back Justice Hill played three straight seasons and then left early for the NFL Draft. A.J. Green played four straight seasons and exhausted his eligibility. The other players either never showed (Tyler Brown and Tramonda Moore) or transferred out (Keondre Wudtee and Tyrell Alexander).

The 2017 Oklahoma State recruiting class has just nine players remaining on the roster. However, including running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace it is arguably the most talented class of Cowboys. Tracin Wallace is still a Cowboy as a student assistant coach following his retirement from football because of injuries. Of the nine that are no longer Cowboys, Enoch Smith Jr. and Sione Finefeuiaki are two junior college transfers that finished. Two junior college players (Arlington Hambright and Patrick Macon) stayed one year and transferred for their final year. Seven players (LC Greenwood, Lamarcus Morton, Kris McCune, Baron Odom, Brendan Vaughn, J.D. King, and Thabo Mwaniki) left on the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive lineman Fua Leilua had signed out of junior college but never reported and sat out and attended Utah State closer to home.

The 2018 recruiting class for the Cowboys has 18 players on the roster and here is an early spoiler on the article as at least seven of them are expected to be starters this season with another eight on the two-deep. When 15 players, especially out of a junior or red-shirt sophomore class take up that many spots on a two-deep that is a strong class.

Departed from the 2018 class are two junior college players that graduated in defensive end Mike Scott and often injured cowboy back Jake Ross. Four other players (C.J. Moore, Jayveon Cardwell, Jahmyl Jeter, and Blake Barron) rode the transfer portal train out of Stillwater.

The 2019 recruiting class is interesting as the player that was the most highly regarded in cowboy back Grayson Boomer is already gone as a transfer. I can tell you he likely would not have played much at Oklahoma State had he stayed. That said there were two other four-star recruits in that class and wide receiver Langston Anderson show all signs of living up to the billing. Running back Deondrick Glass is eagerly working to be the answer of who picks up the ground production when Chuba Hubbard departs. All of the other 18 signees in that class remain Cowboys except for defensive back Xavier Player, who has transferred. There are three transfers in that class with Kyle Junior never making it out of the summer, Jordan McCray was a graduate transfer that finished his eligibility, and Israel Antwine is a starter that has two more seasons to play.

Now, to rate those Oklahoma State recruits that remain from the 2016-2019 classes we will use the star definitions provided by ESPN. One thing I have never agreed with at 247 Sports is the strict numbers system that they use for stars. They award five starts to the top 25-30 ranked recruits. That is a quota and may be fine some years, but I believe that some years there may be 50, 60, even close to 100 five-star type players and some years there may not be more than 10-to-15. I can't go with just straight numbers. It is way to fallible, which honestly all of it is. That is true especially in hindsight.

Here are the definitions we will work with and apply to the 2020 Cowboys.

Rare prospects: 99-90 [Four stars]

These players demonstrate rare abilities and can create mismatches that have an obvious impact on the game. These players have all the skills to take over a game and could make a possible impact as true freshmen. They should also push for All-America honors with the potential to have a three-and-out college career with early entry into the NFL draft.

Outstanding prospects: 89-80 [Four stars]

These players have the ability to create mismatches versus most opponents and have dominant performances. These players could contribute as a true freshmen and could end up as all-conference or All-America candidates during their college careers and develop into difference-makers over time.

Good prospects: 79-70 [Three stars]

These players show flashes of dominance, but not on a consistent basis -- especially when matched up against the top players in the country. Players closer to a 79 rating possess BCS-caliber ability and the potential to be a quality starter or all-conference player. Players closer to a 70 rating are likely non-BCS conference caliber prospects.

Solid prospects: 69-60 [Two stars]

These players are over-matched versus the better players in the nation. Their weaknesses will be exposed against top competition, but have the ability to develop into solid contributors at the non-BCS FBS level and could be a quality fit for the FCS level of play.

We list every Oklahoma State player by class, with their position, the stars they had out of high school or junior college when they were recruited and where they currently fit on the rating definitions above.