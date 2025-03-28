Sophomore Season Highlights



6a-1 MVP

POTW (vs. Deer Creek, playoffs)

Academic All-Conference

12-1 record (state runner-up)

36 tds (tied for most in 6a-1)

6 ints

2667 passing yds

76% completion (best in 6a-1)

143.1 QBR (best in 6a-1)

51 rushes, 309 yards

1 rushing td