New and Potential Future Cowboys Honored by State's Newspapers

STILLWATER -- One of the aspects of the state's two major newspapers high School All-State teams that I like is they typically don't base any of their decisions of who they honor based on recruiting. The high school beat writers don't appear to calculate stars from internet recruiting sites, offers from schools, or any of the other criteria that apply strictly to recruiting. They pick their teams based on who plays. The only real bias in these teams leans to geography. The Oklahoman will give an edge to players from Stillwater and west. Anything in Stillwater and to the east is a little more attractive to The Tulsa World. Stillwater is kind of a "sweet" spot. Oklahoma State saw a number of there new signees and prospects they are recruiting for the future honored by both newspapers.

Brennan Presley of the Bixby came away with the highest of honors as The Oklahoman named him their State Offensive Player of the Year to go with the Gatorade State Player of the Year he received the day before Bixby downed Stillwater in the Class 6A-Division II State Championship Game 40-36. He was also the Tulsa World Metro Defensive Player of the Year.

Presley got it done for the Spartans in every way possible. He finished with 98 receptions this season for 1,515-yards and 24 touchdowns. He rushed 16 times for 119-yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had seven interceptions and he returned two of those for touchdowns. He had a 98-yards kickoff return for touchdown in the win over Stillwater.

His career numbers are off the charts as well. Presley had 232 receptions for 3,448-yards; 96 total tackles and 16 interceptions on defense, rushing, receiving, and returning he had a total of 52 career touchdowns.

The other unanimous All-State first-team players that have connections to Oklahoma State include Stillwater runnng back Qwontrell Walker, Poteau defensive tackle Vaka Tuifua, and Ardmore Plainview offensive lineman Eli Russ.

Russ is a repeat All-State first-team honoree with The Oklahoman and The World. The 6-6, 315 pound Russ is a force few at the high school level can deal with and that is why the Indians played him more both ways this season. He is a steam roller run blocking, a quarterback body guard in pass blocking, and played well enough on defense to make Mike Gundy consider if defensive coordinator Jim Knowles begs to move Russ. Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey will never let it happen.

Vaka Tuifua moved to Oklahoma and Poteau from the furthest high school outpost in Alaska, in Barrow. He has been to OSU lineman camp and showed off. This season he helped lead Poteau to the State Championship. The 6-2, 315-pound Tuifua had 54 tackles and almost half of those, 25 were for losses. He had four sacks and two fumble recoveries and all that while being double and triple teamed by opponents. He gets penestration into the offensive backfield every play and very quickly making it hard to get much done. A senior, he did not sign early as he is waiting on power five offers. He likes Oklahoma State a lot.

Qwontrell Walker is in clear view of Oklahoma State and they know all too well about his strength and escapability. This season the 5-9, 206-pound bowling ball of a back rolled for 2,018-yards on 212 carries for 9.5-yards each time he toted the rock. He had 33 touchdowns for Stillwater including a highlight memory 79-yard run for the lead in the State Championship Game against Bixby. In the narrow 40-36 loss he had 23 carries for 204-yards and two touchdowns. A junior, everybody has their eyes on Walker for the 2021 class.

Stillwater star quarterback Gunnar Gundy was named the All-State first-team quarterback and Big All-City Offensive Player of the Year by The Oklahoman. Gundy, the son of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, got the geopraphic snub by The Tulsa World as they honored all Tulsa-area quarterbacks of which their were several deserving and made Gundy their second-team All-State and All-Metro punter. Gundy only punted about 10 times all season, but he was more than solid. Passing, he completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 3,481-yards and 47 touchdowns. He only threw three interceptions. He also played a little more than a half in about two-thirds of the Pioneers games.

Gundy explained to Pokes Report at the Cowboys bowl site in Houston about his decision to delay his college clock and be a part-time student until January of 2021 when he will join the Oklahoma State program as a walk-on.

Choctaw linebacker Jeff Roberson signed with Oklahoma State in December and was named first-team All-State by The Tulsa World and second-team by The Oklahoman. That is one of those selections that goes against the theory of geography bias. Roberson is flat out good as the 6-3, 220-pound speedster for his size had 178 total tackles, with seven sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. The former standout running back at Harrah, Roberson caught two passes for a combined 80-yards and both were for touchdowns.

Below are other first and second team All-State, All-Big City, or All-Metro selections with Oklahoma State connections.

Name Position Size High School Honors Notes Emaud Triplett LB 5-11, 210 Owasso 1st-Team All-State (World) Junior is on the Cowboys radar as he had 140 tackles, eight sacks for Owasso Elijah Wright LB 5-11, 220 Vian 1st-Team All-State (Oklahoman) Senior is the son of former OSU LB great Kenyatta Wright Kendal Daniels CB/Saf. 6-4, 195 Beggs 1st-Team All-State (Oklahoman), 2nd-Team All-State and 1st-Team All-Metro (World) Junior offered by Oklahoma State and others and one of the top prospects in 2021 Solomon Wright DT 6-0, 270 Vian 1st-Team All-State (World) and 2nd-Team All-State (Oklahoman) Junior offered by Oklahoma State and is younger son of former OSU LB great Kenyatta Wright Talyn Shettron WR 6-3, 180 Edmond (Santa Fe) 2nd-Team All-State (World) and 2nd-Team All-Big City (Oklahoman) Soph. that has already been offered by Oklahoma State. He is legit good right now. Braylin Presley RB 5-9, 160 Bixby 2nd-Team All-State (Oklahoman) Has started at RB for Bixby last two seasons and is already on Oklahoma State's radar for 2022 Bryce Stephens WR/CB 6-1, 175 Oklahoma City (John Marshall) 2nd-Team All-State and 1st-Team All-Little City (Oklahoman) Electric skills player that had three punt returns for touchdowns. Junior offered by Oklahoma State Ty Williams QB/DB 6-2, 180 Muskogee 2nd-Team All-State (Oklahoman) and All-Metro (World) Junior is a strong prospect in the 2021 class Melvin Swindle OL/DT 6-3, 305 Oklahoma City (Heritage Hall) 2nd-Team All-State (World) and 1st-Team All-Little City (Oklahoman) Already offered by Oklahoma State and others in the 2021 class. The junior is more likely to play DT Rejhan Tatum LB 6-2, 225 Del City 2nd-Team All-State (World) and 2nd-Team All-Big City (Oklahoman) Junior already offered by Oklahoma State as well as his Del City LB teammate Donovan Stephens Jordan Reagan CB 6-2, 180 Bixby 2nd-Team All-State and All-Metro (World) Reagan signed with Oklahoma State in December Jake Henry OL 6-4, 276 Tulsa (Union) 2nd-Team All-Metro (World) Committed as a preferred walk-on to Oklahoma State Luke McEndoo FB/TE/DL/LB 6-2, 237 Stillwater 2nd-Team All-Metro (World) Junior is the son of Oklahoma State asst. coach Jason McEndoo and big-time talent in 2021 class

It was a good high school season for a lot of future Cowboys and players Oklahoma State hopes to recruit into being future Cowboys.