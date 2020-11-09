Bedlam Game and TV Details Have Been Announced

The game and TV details have been announced for Oklahoma State's Bedlam showdown with OU in Norman and it;s getting the primetime treatment. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ABC

The Cowboys are coming off a come from behind win over Kansas State in Manhattan. They saw a slight fall in the Cpaches Poll to No. 13 and they stayed put in the AP Poll at No. 14.

As for the Sooners, they're coming off a 62-9 win over Kansas in Norman.