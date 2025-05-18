Can Miami Transfer Help Turn Around Oklahoma State’s Secondary?
Zayquan Patterson, who committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week on May 8, is hoping to not only jump-start his breakout year but also help turn around a lackluster program that went 0-9 in conference play last year.
Patterson came into college football as a four-star recruit out of Florida, even selecting Oklahoma State over the Florida Gators, along with the Ole Miss Rebels and SMU Mustangs, who were also trying to land Patterson in the transfer portal.
Oklahoma State added a total of 38 players during this offseason's transfer portal process, and head coach Mike Gundy is going to need all the talent he can if he looks to bounce back from last season's 3-9 finish.
Patterson, who only started one game last season for the Hurricanes, still saw action in all 13 games, where he logged a modest 19 tackles and three pass breakups, giving the Cowboys enough to take a chance on to help shape their 2025-26 secondary.
Patterson will be heading into his sophomore season with three years of eligibility remaining, and while he did miss Miami’s spring practices due to a torn ligament in his thumb, he is now fully recovered for this season.