C.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- In a rather shocking and unexpected move, Cowboy receiver C.J. Moore has announced his move into the transfer portal.

The 6-5, 175-pound redshirt freshman receiver took to Twitter Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

"First I would like to say thank you to Mrs. Weber, The Fisher family, My Family, Coach Gundy, Coach Dunn, and MY BROTHERS. I am appreciative of Oklahoma State and the football program, but God has a different plan for me. With that being said I would like to announce I will be entering the transfer portal and seeking a new home. Please respect my decision."

Moore joins fellow receiver Patrick McKaufman, LC Greenwood and Tyrell Alexander in the portal.

Moore is out of Tulsa Union and was entering his redshirt sophomore season and with the departure of Jordan McCray and Patrick McKaufman, was set to become the starting outside receiver opposite Tylan Wallace at the X spot.

Moore came to Oklahoma State as a four-star prospect in the class of 2018, but got to campus just a few days before the start of fall camp and was undersized.

The coaching staff redshirted him in 2018, Rob Glass got him bigger and stronger throughout the season. This season, Moore played behind veterans McCray and McKaufman, but saw action in five games, Oregon State, McNeese, Tulsa, Texas and Kansas where he hauled in 81 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions.

With how he's progressed over his two seasons in Stillwater, Moore was expected to explode onto the scene over the next few seasons and be a major part of the Pokes' offense on the outside, especially with Tylan Wallace leaving after next season.

This does, however, open the door for guys like Jonathan Shepherd. He checks in at 6-4, 195-pounds and is a talented receiver out of Kilgore, TX.

Cowboy Pitching Staff In Great Shape Heading Into 2020

A big part of that business to take care of will fall on the shoulders of the Cowboy pitching staff, which is a mix of both veterans and newcomers.

Marshall Levenson



Pittsburgh_Poke

Cowboys' Second Half Collapse Results in 65-50 Loss to Kansas

Oklahoma State showed promise late in the first half, but completely fell apart in the second half to lose to Kansas 65-50.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls' Gajewski Likes the Toughness He Sees Moving into This Season

Oklahoma State is looking to go back to the College World Series and have some new players like Alysen Febrey ready to get it done.

Robert Allen

Remembering the Ten Goes on All Year and All the Time

It was one of the most tragic events that many of us have ever dealt with, but Remember the Ten is something we have to do and do with love.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Aggies

The 73-62 win comes against Texas A&M in College Station as apart of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys were in control for nearly the entire game and held a considerable lead for about the last 16 minutes, including holding a 21 point lead mid second half.

Marshall Levenson



Mojo52

Cowboy Baseball Preparing for 2020 Season

Coach Josh Holliday and select players met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss the upcoming 2020 season, as well as the opening of O'Brate Stadium.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State to Remember the Ten Against Kansas

Oklahoma State will be honoring the Ten lives tragically lost in the plane crash in Colorado 19 years ago.

Pokes Report Staff

Wallace More than a Silent Partner with Chuba's Statement

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace talks about his knee rehab and the promise that teammate Chuba Hubbard made for next season.

Robert Allen



Orange Tuono

Lewallen Remains Undefeated as Cowboys Drop Dual to UNI

Cowboy wrestler Boo Lewallen picked up win No. 13 on the season Saturday, defeating No. 12 Max Thomsen in Oklahoma State’s 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa inside the McLeod Center.

Pokes Report Staff



scottsdalepoke

Cowgirls Upset in ITA Kickoff by Ohio State in Down to the Wire Dual

In a battle of ranked teams in women's tennis it was the Ohio State Buckeyes that upset Oklahoma State in Stillwater

Robert Allen