C.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

STILLWATER -- In a rather shocking and unexpected move, Cowboy receiver C.J. Moore has announced his move into the transfer portal.

The 6-5, 175-pound redshirt freshman receiver took to Twitter Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

"First I would like to say thank you to Mrs. Weber, The Fisher family, My Family, Coach Gundy, Coach Dunn, and MY BROTHERS. I am appreciative of Oklahoma State and the football program, but God has a different plan for me. With that being said I would like to announce I will be entering the transfer portal and seeking a new home. Please respect my decision."

Moore joins fellow receiver Patrick McKaufman, LC Greenwood and Tyrell Alexander in the portal.

Moore is out of Tulsa Union and was entering his redshirt sophomore season and with the departure of Jordan McCray and Patrick McKaufman, was set to become the starting outside receiver opposite Tylan Wallace at the X spot.

Moore came to Oklahoma State as a four-star prospect in the class of 2018, but got to campus just a few days before the start of fall camp and was undersized.

The coaching staff redshirted him in 2018, Rob Glass got him bigger and stronger throughout the season. This season, Moore played behind veterans McCray and McKaufman, but saw action in five games, Oregon State, McNeese, Tulsa, Texas and Kansas where he hauled in 81 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions.

With how he's progressed over his two seasons in Stillwater, Moore was expected to explode onto the scene over the next few seasons and be a major part of the Pokes' offense on the outside, especially with Tylan Wallace leaving after next season.

This does, however, open the door for guys like Jonathan Shepherd. He checks in at 6-4, 195-pounds and is a talented receiver out of Kilgore, TX.