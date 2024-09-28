ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks For Oklahoma State at Kansas State
A couple of teams desperate for their first Big 12 win are set for battle in Manhattan.
No. 20 Oklahoma State and No. 23 Kansas State each lost in their first conference game. With both teams still hoping to make a run at the Big 12 Championship, Saturday’s game is one of the most important this season.
This week, ESPN’s College GameDay is in Tuscaloosa for a top 5 matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Alongside guest picker Ms. Terry, the typical GameDay crew made its picks for OSU and Kansas State.
Here's how the College GameDay crew picked Oklahoma State at Kansas State:
Desmond Howard: Kansas State
Nick Saban: Kansas State
Ms. Terry: Kansas State
Pat McAfee: Kansas State
Lee Corso: Kansas State
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State
After both teams struggled offensively in their conference openers, whichever team can break through might have the upper hand. Against a dual-threat quarterback, OSU’s defense will have its hands full.
Although Avery Johnson struggled with turnovers against BYU, he will be the key to getting past OSU. Meanwhile, if the Cowboys can’t find a way to get Ollie Gordon going, any good defensive performance might not matter.
