ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks For Oklahoma State at Kansas State

The GameDay crew expects a fun matchup in Manhattan.

Ivan White

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Lee Corso (left) and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A couple of teams desperate for their first Big 12 win are set for battle in Manhattan.

No. 20 Oklahoma State and No. 23 Kansas State each lost in their first conference game. With both teams still hoping to make a run at the Big 12 Championship, Saturday’s game is one of the most important this season. 

This week, ESPN’s College GameDay is in Tuscaloosa for a top 5 matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Alongside guest picker Ms. Terry, the typical GameDay crew made its picks for OSU and Kansas State. 

Here's how the College GameDay crew picked Oklahoma State at Kansas State:

Desmond Howard: Kansas State

Nick Saban: Kansas State

Ms. Terry: Kansas State

Pat McAfee: Kansas State

Lee Corso: Kansas State

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State

After both teams struggled offensively in their conference openers, whichever team can break through might have the upper hand. Against a dual-threat quarterback, OSU’s defense will have its hands full.

Although Avery Johnson struggled with turnovers against BYU, he will be the key to getting past OSU. Meanwhile, if the Cowboys can’t find a way to get Ollie Gordon going, any good defensive performance might not matter.

