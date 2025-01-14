Former Cowboy QB Gunnar Gundy Joining Oklahoma State Coaching Staff
A former Cowboy quarterback is joining the coaching staff.
On Tuesday, McClain Baxley of 247Sports reported that former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy is joining the OSU coaching as a quarterbacks quality control assistant. Gundy, the son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, comes back to Stillwater after playing most of his college career with the Cowboys.
While Gundy spent most of his playing career at OSU, he transferred to Emporia State in 2024 and played his final season at the Division II level. After spending his time at OSU as a backup and rarely seeing the field, Gundy was able to showcase his talents at a lower level.
With Emporia State, Gundy had an impressive season, throwing for 2,751 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 games while adding 299 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. His gunslinging mentality was on full display with the Hornets, throwing for a career-best 564 yards on 68 passes in a late October contest.
Before going to Emporia State, Gundy had committed to Ohio before decommitting and spending some time in Stillwater over last offseason. With the Cowboys, Gundy had limited opportunities but earned some in-game reps after injuries piled up in 2022 and even battled for the starting spot in early 2023.
He finished his OSU career with 449 yards passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also was a mobile quarterback with OSU, rushing for 120 yards on 35 attempts.
Although he had already entered the transfer portal, Gundy stuck with the team for the 2023 Texas Bowl and rushed for a 10-yard touchdown against Texas A&M to cap his OSU career.
While there was some uncertainty about whether there would be any Gundy on the coaching staff after the 2024 season, it appears OSU will enter 2025 with a couple of Gundys helping the Cowboys.
