Former Cowboys Star Injured During Bears vs. Texans
Former Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga made a move from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Chicago Bears this past offseason, as the 25-year-old defender enters the fourth year of his NFL career.
The former Cowboy played 47 games for the Chargers, receiving two starts during his rookie year. He tallied 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits while with Los Angeles, and now is set to play a similar backup role with the Bears.
He appeared in the club's Week 1 loss and was playing during the team's Week 2 Sunday Night Football contest against the Houston Texans before leaving the game with a concussion. According to the Bears, Ogbongbemiga is being evaluated before a decision is made regarding his return, but it's hard to imagine he sees the field anymore during the Sunday night contest.
The four-year Poke made 209 tackles, nine sacks and even had an interception during his time in Stillwater. He was incredibly active on the field before being signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He made the roster his rookie year, too.
Currently, the Bears are trailing the Texans as Ogbongbemiga exits the game. He won't be able to help his team attempt a comeback as the fourth quarter nears closer and closer.
