Former Oklahoma State QB Gunnar Gundy Dazzles in Emporia State Debut
On Thursday night, former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy made his first start at Emporia State.
Gundy tallied 292 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air to go along with 99 rushing yards on 11 carries.
The former Cowboys' quarterback led the Hornets to a 30-14 win over Washburn, Emporia State's rival in the "Turnpike Tussle".
Gundy transferred to ESU, a Division II program in Emporia, KS, after three years with the Pokes. After redshirting during his first year at OSU, Gundy threw 73 passes and tallied 40 completions for 449 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 35 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown.
According to Pro Football Focus, Gundy played 187 offensive snaps during his time at OSU. In 2023, Gundy recorded a season-high 39 offensive snaps in the Pokes 33-7 loss to South Alabama, playing just one snap the remainder of the season.
Gundy received a 55.6 offensive grade from PFF last year.
The son of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, the Hornets' star joined OSU as a walk-on from Stillwater High School despite holding scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and Toledo.
In 2023, prior to Gundy's arrival, Emporia State went 9-3 and defeated Southern Nazarene University in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl. With Gundy now at the helm for the Hornets, ESU will have a chance to be one of the best Division II teams in the country.
Gundy and company will take on Angelo State University on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. in Emporia.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the teambehind the coverage.