Former Oklahoma State Star James Washington Inks Deal with Atlanta Falcons
On Monday, the Falcons officially signed free agent wide receiver and former Oklahoma State star James Washington, according to a social media post from his agent.
The former Cowboy was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent four seasons in the Steel City. Washington tallied 1,629 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Steelers, notching a career-high 44 catches and 735 receiving yards in 2019.
Washington was coached by Falcons' wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard during his final two years in Pittsburgh and will now be reunited with the former NFL wideout in Atlanta.
Following his time with the Steelers, Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played in just two games and recorded just one target and zero catches. After a disappointing year in the Lone Star State, Washington signed offseason deals with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, but was cut by both teams ahead of the 2023 season.
Washington remained unsigned until now, spending last year as a free agent instead of with an NFL organization.
The Stamford, TX, product came to Stillwater as a 4-star recruit, rated the No. 245 overall prospect and No. 37 wide receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports.
In four years with the Pokes, Washington tallied 226 catches, 4,472 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns. The star wideout capped off his career with a huge senior season that saw Washington win the Biletnikoff Award and earn unanimous First Team All-American honors.
