Former Sooners DL and ESPN Analyst Picks Oklahoma State to Win Big 12 in 2024
With the college football season officially underway, experts around the country have started to file their predictions for the 12-team playoff bracket.
One of the most recent national media members to reveal his picks was former Oklahoma defensive lineman and current ESPN Analyst Dusty Dvoracek.
In his college football playoff bracket, Dvoracek picked Oklahoma State to earn the No. 4 seed. In the new postseason format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and a first round bye.
In Dvoracek's bracket, the Pokes would take on the winner of Mississippi and Memphis, with the Tigers making the playoff as non-power conference champion. The former NFL d-lineman picked Mississippi to beat both Memphis and OSU before losing to Ohio State in the semifinals.
While none of ESPN's College Gameday Crew picked Oklahoma State to win the Big 12, Mike Gundy and company have one of the more experienced rosters in the conference and return one of the most electrifying players in the country in Ollie Gordon II.
In addition to Gordon, the Cowboys bring back starting quarterback Alan Bowman, leading receiver Brennan Presley, second option Rashod Owens and the team's entire starting offensive line from last season.
On defense, Bryan Nardo and company return a number of key contributors from the 2023 campaign, including All-Conference linebacker duo Nick Martin and Collin Oliver as well as veteran defensive backs Trey Rucker and Korie Black.
With the majority of its roster back after winning 10 games and earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, OSU's biggest contender in the conference will likely be Utah, who also boasts a roster filled with veteran players like Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe.
The Pokes will get their first shot at the Utes when Kyle Whittingham's team travels to Stillwater for a Sept. 21 showdown that will double as Utah's first-ever Big 12 matchup.
