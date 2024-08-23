Fox Sports Analyst Picks Oklahoma State to Miss Big 12 Title Game
On Thursday, Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt made his conference championship and College Football Playoff predictions ahead of the 2024 season.
Despite Oklahoma State going 10-4 and finishing as the Big 12 runner-ups to Texas in 2023, Klatt didn't including the Pokes in his championship game prediction for the conference.
Instead, the former Colorado quarterback picked the Utah Utes and Kansas Jayhawks to represent the conference in Arlington, choosing the Utes as his Big 12 champion.
"In the Big 12 I've got Utah playing, wait for it, Kansas," Klatt said. "If you really look at what Kansas is and what their schedule is, there is a good chance that Kansas is going to be a top two seed in the Big 12. ... I'm going to ride with Utah, you know that about me. Kyle Whittingham is an excellent coach and when Cam Rising is their starting quarterback, what do they do? They win the conference and they go play in a big bowl. That's what they did in the Pac-12."
OSU won't play Kansas during the regular season, but will get to square off against the Utes in Stillwater on Sept. 21 in what will be Utah's first-ever Big 12 contest.
If the Cowboys are able to knock off Rising and company, it would give Mike Gundy and company a clear path to the conference championship game with only one other ranked opponent on the schedule for the remained of the season.
Both squads are lead by a group of solid veteran players and experienced head coaches who have had success for years at their current school.
