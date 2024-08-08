Green Bay Packers Sign Former Oklahoma State Kicker Alex Hale
On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State kicker Alex Hale was seen on the practice field after signing a deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Hale went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft after a solid six-year career with the Cowboys that spanned from 2018-2023.
As a sixth-year senior in 2023, Hale went 36-of-38 on extra point attempts and 27-of-34 on field goal attempts, scoring a career-high 117 points on the season. The Pokes' star specialist also went 3-for-4 from beyond 50 yards during his final year in Stillwater.
The New South Wales, Australia, product received an 86.3 field goal kicking grade from Pro Football Focus last year. Hale earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors and was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist for his efforts in 2023.
Hale also had a solid season in 2020, earning a Lou Groza Semifinalist nod for the first time after going 18-for-18 on extra points and 13-for-14 on field goal attempts as a redshirt sophomore.
The former All-District soccer player and world champion wakeboarder came to Stillwater from St. Edwards in Australia, training with longtime NFL kicker John Carney in California.
After being signed in Green Bay, Hale will compete for a spot on the Packers' roster with Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph. According to reports, the two aforementioned kickers have struggled, which could give Hale a lane to make the team if he is able to consistently put the ball through the uprights.
For Mike Gundy and OSU, redshirt junior kicker Logan Ward is slated to replace Hale as the team's primary placekicker after the Deer Creek (OK) product went 7-of-7 on extra point attempts in 2023.
