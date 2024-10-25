All pokes

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Baylor: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds

OSU will face another team in the midst of a rough season looking to get back to .500.

Ivan White

Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) reacts to a first down against the Brigham Young Cougars during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) reacts to a first down against the Brigham Young Cougars during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma State is still looking to win a Big 12 game this season.

On Saturday, the Cowboys will kick off their second straight road game as they look to beat Baylor. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2022, when OSU won in Waco in the conference opener.

Since that Big 12 Championship rematch, both teams have struggled to find that success. Although Baylor earned its first Big 12 win last week, it will also enter the matchup with a losing record.

As both teams have hope to make a bowl game this season, Saturday’s matchup could be a turning point for both programs. With little room for error in the final month, this game might be the most winnable remaining for both programs.

Everything you need to know:

Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) vs. Baylor (3-4, 1-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: McLane Stadium - Waco, TX

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Commentators: Ted Emrich, Charles Arbuckle

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network

Spread: Baylor -7

Total Points: Over/Under 64.5 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +210, Baylor -250

READ MORE: Game Preview: Oklahoma State Searching For First Big 12 Win at Baylor

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

Home/Football