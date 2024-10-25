How to Watch Oklahoma State at Baylor: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is still looking to win a Big 12 game this season.
On Saturday, the Cowboys will kick off their second straight road game as they look to beat Baylor. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2022, when OSU won in Waco in the conference opener.
Since that Big 12 Championship rematch, both teams have struggled to find that success. Although Baylor earned its first Big 12 win last week, it will also enter the matchup with a losing record.
As both teams have hope to make a bowl game this season, Saturday’s matchup could be a turning point for both programs. With little room for error in the final month, this game might be the most winnable remaining for both programs.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) vs. Baylor (3-4, 1-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: McLane Stadium - Waco, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Ted Emrich, Charles Arbuckle
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Baylor -7
Total Points: Over/Under 64.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State +210, Baylor -250
