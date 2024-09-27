How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas State: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for one of its most important games this season.
On Saturday, No. 20 OSU will head to Manhattan for its first Big 12 road game of the season. Playing No. 23 Kansas State, the Cowboys will have their second consecutive matchup against a ranked team.
After each team fell short in their Big 12 opener, the Cowboys and Wildcats are desperate for a win to keep their conference title and College Football Playoff goals intact.
The Cowboys will need to find some rhythm offensively, specifically with Ollie Gordon and the run game. Still, if OSU’s defense can slow down Avery Johnson and the Wildcats, it might be enough to escape with a win in a tough environment.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at Kansas State (3-1, 0-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State +5
Total Points: Over/Under 57.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State +170, Kansas State -207
