All pokes

How to Watch Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds

Oklahoma State has one more opportunity to get a win in its rough 2024 campaign.

Ivan White

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy waits for a call in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug., 31, 2024.
Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy waits for a call in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug., 31, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Oklahoma State is set for its final game of 2024.

On Friday, OSU will meet Colorado for the first time since the 2016 Alamo Bowl. The Cowboys won that game behind a star quarterback-receiver duo, but they will be on the other side of that dynamic this time.

With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter still in the hunt for a Big 12 title, they will need to leave it all on the field against OSU. While OSU doesn’t necessarily have anything to play for, it looked like a different offense last week, with Maealiuaki Smith taking snaps.

It will be a long shot for the Cowboys to pull an upset on the road, but they have given a scare to a few opponents this season. With one last chance for the Cowboys to secure a conference win, expect them to put up a fight.

Everything you need to know:

Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8 Big 12) at No. 25 Colorado (8-3, 6-2)

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Folsom Field - Boulder, CO

TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN+

Commentators: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network

Spread: Colorado -16.5

Total Points: Over/Under 65.5 points

Moneyline: Colorado -750, Oklahoma State +522

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

Home/Football