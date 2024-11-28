How to Watch Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for its final game of 2024.
On Friday, OSU will meet Colorado for the first time since the 2016 Alamo Bowl. The Cowboys won that game behind a star quarterback-receiver duo, but they will be on the other side of that dynamic this time.
With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter still in the hunt for a Big 12 title, they will need to leave it all on the field against OSU. While OSU doesn’t necessarily have anything to play for, it looked like a different offense last week, with Maealiuaki Smith taking snaps.
It will be a long shot for the Cowboys to pull an upset on the road, but they have given a scare to a few opponents this season. With one last chance for the Cowboys to secure a conference win, expect them to put up a fight.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8 Big 12) at No. 25 Colorado (8-3, 6-2)
Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Folsom Field - Boulder, CO
TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN+
Commentators: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Colorado -16.5
Total Points: Over/Under 65.5 points
Moneyline: Colorado -750, Oklahoma State +522
