How to Watch Oklahoma State at Tulsa: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set to renew an in-state rivalry on Saturday.
OSU will travel east for its first road game of the season when it visits Tulsa for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The third consecutive early kickoff to begin the season for OSU will also be the team’s first game in H.A. Chapman Stadium since 2019.
The Cowboys will be looking to rise in the rankings again this weekend as a matchup with the Golden Hurricane gives them a chance to make a statement. Likely the worst team OSU will face this season, Tulsa is still not a team OSU can overlook.
Since Mike Gundy took over as head coach, the Cowboys have not lost to Tulsa, but in the teams’ most recent trio of matchups from 2019-21, the teams played somewhat evenly. OSU still came away with wins each time but another scare against Tulsa is on the table this weekend.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 13 Oklahoma State (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: H.A. Chapman Stadium - Tulsa, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -18.5
Total Points: Over/Under 62.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -1100, Tulsa +690
READ MORE: Game Preview: Oklahoma State and Tulsa Set for Turnpike Classic
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.