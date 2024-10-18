How to Watch Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is looking to pull a much-needed upset.
The Cowboys haven’t won a game in more than a month and are still winless in Big 12 play. With a matchup against the undefeated No. 13 BYU Cougars, Mike Gundy’s team is unlikely to turn that around this week.
With a struggling offense, the Cowboys have made a change at quarterback and are set to start Garret Rangel at BYU. The sophomore has started games in the past, but Friday night will be his first start this season.
OSU still needs to find consistency on both sides of the ball and will need to come in focused after a bye week. If the Cowboys can put a complete performance together, it might be able to resemble the team everyone expected coming into the year.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-3) at No. 13 BYU (6-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 9:15 p.m. CT
Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium - Provo, UT
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: BYU -9.5
Total Points: Over/Under 52.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State +272, BYU -347
