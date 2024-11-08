How to Watch Oklahoma State at TCU: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State’s season has been less than ideal, and it continues with a road battle under the lights.
On Saturday, OSU will play its 10th game of the year and look to stay in the hunt for a bowl game. After dropping its first six games in Big 12 play, OSU has no room for error, beginning with its matchup at TCU.
The Cowboys haven’t won at TCU since 2016, and they will enter this season’s game as a considerable underdog. With a bye week upcoming, a win could do wonders for OSU’s hope of making a bowl game.
However, if TCU can avoid a collapse against OSU, the Cowboys will have little to play for in the final couple of weeks. With so much hinging on this matchup, this could be the most desperate OSU has looked all season.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6 Big 12) at TCU (5-4, 3-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, TX
TV/Streaming: FS1
Commentators: Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: TCU -11
Total Points: Over/Under 66.5 points
Moneyline: TCU -425, Oklahoma State +325
