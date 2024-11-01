How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is in the midst of its worst season in recent memory and is desperate for a win.
After entering the season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12, OSU enters November without a win in Big 12 play. After playing three uncompetitive games to open conference play, the Cowboys have lost a couple of tight games at BYU and Baylor.
Meanwhile, Arizona State was supposed to be in a rebuilding season to begin its Big 12 tenure. However, the Sun Devils sit at 5-2 and can achieve bowl eligibility with a win in Stillwater on Saturday.
For OSU to get back on track, it will need to play much better defensively than it has throughout the season. At the very least, OSU will need a big performance from Ollie Gordon or a big night through the air to have an opportunity to win.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (xx-xx) vs. Opponent (xx-xx)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: Fox
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Arizona State -3.5
Total Points: Over/Under 57.5 points
Moneyline: Arizona State -167, Oklahoma State +140
