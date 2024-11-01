All pokes

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds

The Cowboys are looking for their first Big 12 win against a dark horse contender.

Ivan White

Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) drops back to throw against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) drops back to throw against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Oklahoma State is in the midst of its worst season in recent memory and is desperate for a win.

After entering the season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12, OSU enters November without a win in Big 12 play. After playing three uncompetitive games to open conference play, the Cowboys have lost a couple of tight games at BYU and Baylor.

Meanwhile, Arizona State was supposed to be in a rebuilding season to begin its Big 12 tenure. However, the Sun Devils sit at 5-2 and can achieve bowl eligibility with a win in Stillwater on Saturday.

For OSU to get back on track, it will need to play much better defensively than it has throughout the season. At the very least, OSU will need a big performance from Ollie Gordon or a big night through the air to have an opportunity to win.

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK

TV/Streaming: Fox

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network

Spread: Arizona State -3.5

Total Points: Over/Under 57.5 points

Moneyline: Arizona State -167, Oklahoma State +140

