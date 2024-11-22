How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State hasn’t won since September, but it has an opportunity to change that on Senior Day.
OSU is set for its final home game of the season and needs a win to avoid a losing record in Stillwater. The Cowboys have struggled to find any success over the past couple of months, but they might have a renewed focus coming off a bye week.
OSU has won three straight against Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders are one of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals in the new-look Big 12. However, that success was at a time when OSU was competing for conference titles.
With OSU playing in its first game without any postseason implications in nearly two decades, its energy level could vary drastically. As long as OSU comes out with an edge and the seniors look to go out with a bang in their final home game, the Cowboys should be in a position to pull the upset.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (6-4, 4-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: James Westling, Jay Sonnhalter
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Texas Tech -3.5
Total Points: Over/Under 67.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State +145, Texas Tech -170
