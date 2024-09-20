How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Utah: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State’s season is in full swing, with its biggest matchup on the horizon.
On Saturday, No. 14 OSU will host No. 12 Utah in a matchup of two of the Big 12’s favorites to open conference play. With each team entering unbeaten, the winner could catapult into the top 10 and become the favorite to win the Big 12.
With uncertainty surrounding Utah quarterback Cam Rising’s status, the Cowboys could have the upper hand. Considering OSU’s home-field advantage, Boone Pickens Stadium could provide Utah a welcome to the Big 12 moment.
As both teams vie for a signature win that could boost their playoff resumes, Saturday’s game could be the most important conference matchup this season.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 14 Oklahoma State (3-0) vs. No. 12 Utah (3-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: Fox
Commentators: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -2.5
Total Points: Over/Under 52.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -137, Utah +115
