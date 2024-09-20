All pokes

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Utah: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds

Oklahoma State will host its conference opener in one of the biggest games of the season.

Ivan White

Fans cheer during first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024.
Fans cheer during first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Oklahoma State’s season is in full swing, with its biggest matchup on the horizon.

On Saturday, No. 14 OSU will host No. 12 Utah in a matchup of two of the Big 12’s favorites to open conference play. With each team entering unbeaten, the winner could catapult into the top 10 and become the favorite to win the Big 12.

With uncertainty surrounding Utah quarterback Cam Rising’s status, the Cowboys could have the upper hand. Considering OSU’s home-field advantage, Boone Pickens Stadium could provide Utah a welcome to the Big 12 moment.

As both teams vie for a signature win that could boost their playoff resumes, Saturday’s game could be the most important conference matchup this season. 

Everything you need to know:

Game Information: No. 14 Oklahoma State (3-0) vs. No. 12 Utah (3-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK

TV/Streaming: Fox

Commentators: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network

Spread: Oklahoma State -2.5

Total Points: Over/Under 52.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -137, Utah +115

READ MORE: Game Preview: Oklahoma State and Utah Set For Top 15 Showdown

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ivan White

IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

Home/Football