OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Oklahoma State is set for battle in what could be the most important game of the season.
On Saturday, No. 20 OSU will face No. 23 Kansas State in Manhattan in a game that could significantly impact the Big 12 title race. Last week, both teams dropped their conference opener, allowing little room for error the rest of the season.
With one of these teams destined for an 0-2 start in Big 12 play and a loss to one of the conference favorites, this weekend could effectively eliminate the loser from conference title contention. Already with a hole to dig out of, OSU is desperate to win and get its season back on the right track.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 27 Kansas State 24
In an ugly affair, the Cowboys will prevail in their first Big 12 road game of 2024. Young quarterback Avery Johnson struggled against a stout BYU defense last week, and a veteran OSU defense will capitalize on his mistakes. Assuming Ollie Gordon can finally get involved and be an effective force for OSU’s offense, Mike Gundy’s team should have just enough to prevail in its most important game thus far.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Kansas State 31 Oklahoma State 24
Both teams in this contest are coming off tough losses last Saturday. However, Kansas State gets the benefit of playing this matchup on its home field. Oklahoma State’s offensive woes will be too much to overcome, though Ollie Gordon will put up a solid game late to start building some momentum.
