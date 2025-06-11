Oklahoma State Adds Fourth Quarterback to Roster
With only three quarterbacks in spring practices, the Oklahoma State Cowboys realized they could use another arm at practice to help limit the throws for their quarterbacks and also to help in the fall, in case the Cowboys find themselves in another QB carousel.
Staying close to home with this recent addition, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have added former Stillwater High School quarterback Mason Schubert.
After Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith exited Stillwater via the college transfer portal in April, this put head coach Mike Gundy in a bind, having only two quarterbacks listed on his squad. He was able to land true freshman Banks Bowen from the portal himself, but OSU was still in need of one extra arm just in case.
Schubert was originally listed to be a quarterback at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford this fall, but was persuaded to stay home and join the Oklahoma State team. In his last year of high school football, he logged almost 1,900 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions, and comes in at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds.
While it is unlikely that the left-handed signal caller finds himself in a starting position this upcoming season, he'll certainly presume a role as the scout team quarterback in hopes of moving up the roster as the season goes on in the fall.
The Cowboys will continue to make additions to their squad as they prepare for the fall, and we will continue to monitor their moves.