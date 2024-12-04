Oklahoma State Brings in 19 Recruits on National Signing Day
A plethora of young talent signed with Oklahoma State as the Cowboys look to get the program back on the right track.
On Wednesday, early signing day dominated the world of college football, and Stillwater was no exception. The Cowboys announced the addition of 19 early signees, with 16 high school players and three junior college additions.
OSU’s Early Signees:
OL Jaylan Beckley (Anna, TX) - Among the top 50 offensive tackles in the country, Beckley chose OSU over offers from Oklahoma, Georgia, Clemson and a slew of other power conference teams.
DE Chandavian Bradley (JUCO/Hutchinson CC) - The top JUCO edge rusher in the nation, Bradley had 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack at Hutchinson. Bradley redshirted in 2023 at Tennessee and comes to Stillwater with three years of eligibility.
DE Rashod Bradley (JUCO/East Mississippi CC) - The No. 3 JUCO edge rusher in the 2025 class, Bradley played in seven games this season, making 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He enters Stillwater with two years of eligibility as a true junior.
WR Royal Capell (Cibolo, TX) - Capell ranks among the top 125 wide receivers nationally and among the players in Texas. Coming off of a 1,000-yard season, Capell could be a key addition to the Cowboys’ receiving room, having also competed in track and field. He chose OSU over offers from Oklahoma and Oregon, among others.
OL Miguel Chavez (Muskogee, OK) - The 28th-ranked prospect in Oklahoma, Chavez chose the Cowboys over Baylor and various other programs.
RB DJ Dugar Jr. (Leander, TX) - Dugar is the No. 30 running back in the nation according to Rivals and chose OSU over Kansas State, TCU and a handful of other power conference programs.
DB Kobi Foreman (McKinney, TX) - Ranking in the top 75 in players from Texas and cornerbacks nationally, Foreman is an athletic addition to OSU’s secondary. With a 100-meter time under 11 seconds, Foreman also received offers from a handful of Big 12 schools and others.
OL Simona Fuailetolo (St. George, UT) - ESPN’s No. 9 prospect out of Utah, Fuailetolo can help the Cowboys replenish its offensive line.
DB Draden Fullbright (Crowley, TX) - Ranking in the top 75 in cornerbacks nationally and the top 125 among players from Texas, Fulbright is a welcome addition to the Cowboys’ secondary. He recently chose OSU over offers from George, Florida State, USC and others.
OL Ryker Haff (Owasso, OK) - Among the top 20 prospects in Oklahoma, Haff never allowed a sack in high school and chose the Cowboys over Texas Tech, Iowa State and a few other power conference programs.
OL Isaiah Kema (Lubbock, TX) - Originally part of the 2023 class, Kema took two years off for a church mission. He chose OSU over offers from Nebraska, Texas A&M and others.
WR Matrail Lopez (Idabel, OK) - Among the top 20 prospects in Oklahoma, Lopez played both sides of the ball and is a threat in every facet offensively, finishing his senior year with over 1,600 all-purpose yards.
WR Jaden Perez (San Antonio, TX) - Among the top 100 players in Texas and receivers nationally, Perez had 33 catches for 465 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.
DB Chase Pinkston (JUCO/Jones College) - Pinkston finished his lone season at Jones College with 26 tackles and three interceptions and chose the Cowboys over UTSA.
WR Kam Powell (McKinney, TX) - Cracking the top 100 players in Texas, Powell chose the Cowboys over Arizona State, Kansas State and others. He finished his senior year with 45 catches for 672 yards and nine touchdowns.
DE Michael Riles (Port Arthur, TX) - Riles is ESPN’s No. 35 defensive end and among the top 50 prospects from Texas. Riles had 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks as a senior. He chose OSU over Texas, USC and various other power conference programs.
TE Jordan Vyborny (South Jordan, UT) - Vybrony is ESPN’s No. 14 tight end and No. 6 player in Utah who chose the Cowboys over Arkansas, BYU, Texas A&M and others.
DB Ayden Webb (Dallas, TX) - Webb is also a track and field athlete who should add some athleticism to the OSU secondary. He chose to come to Stillwater despite offers from Houston, Kansas, TCU and others.
LB Carl’veon Young (Oklahoma City, OK) - The only four-star high school prospect in OSU’s 2025 class, Young could become a star in Stillwater. The Oklahoma product is the No. 4 player in the state and made over 250 tackles throughout his career at Carl Albert.
