Oklahoma State Captures Momentum With Defense Touchdown vs. Arkansas
Oklahoma State didn't get off to the prettiest start in their contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Having to punt the ball and struggling to stop the run, the Cowboys' slow start led to an early deficit in Stillwater.
Down 14-0, there was no offensive rhythm. Alan Bowman hasn't seemed as sharp as he did a week ago, and playmakers weren't getting the ball in space. To make matters worse, the Cowboys were unable to stop the Razorbacks' rushing attack.
Junior defensive back Kale Smith got the Cowboys on the board, though, as he scored a 73-yard pick-six.
To be frank, Oklahoma State was in major need of some sort of spark or momentum-swinging play. Smith's electric interception provided just that. Now down 14-7, the Cowboys' defense needs to continue to play better, getting a stop if they're not able to force another turnover.
The offense needs to step up in a big way. Whether it be a shift in playcalling or Bowman making heroic plays under center, Oklahoma State simply needs more from its offense.
