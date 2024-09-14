Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Compliments Tulsa QB Ahead of Turnpike Classic
This weekend, No. 13 Oklahoma State will take on Tulsa in the Turnpike Classic, reigniting an entertaining in-state rivalry.
The Golden Hurricane, who reside just 70 miles from Stillwater, sit at 1-1 on the season after losing to Arkansas State in Week 2. Despite a 28-24 loss to the Red Wolves, Mike Gundy isn't overlooking Kevin Wilson's squad.
"Their quarterback's a good player," Gundy said on the Orange Power podcast. "He can really throw it. They always have a couple skill guys that make plays and they will play their best game, in my opinion, against us. The people in Tulsa will be very excited for the game, but it starts with being able to stop their quarterback. He throws a really nice ball."
Redshirt freshman signal caller Kirk Francis, a T-Town product who played at Metro Christian (OK) before joining Tulsa's team as a walk on, will lead the Golden Hurricane against the Cowboys in his fifth career start.
As first-year player, Francis appeared in four games, taking over as the team's starter in its final two contests. The 6-foot-1 QB threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions to close the 2023 season.
In two starts to kick off the 2024 season, Francis has racked up 498 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception to go along with a 67.2 completion percentage.
While the Pokes should have no issues handling Tulsa, Francis could keep the Golden Hurricane within arm's reach if he performs well. As long as OSU's offense takes care of business on Saturday, though, Oklahoma State should be able to outlast Tulsa.
