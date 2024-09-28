Oklahoma State Scores Electric 77-Yard TD To Take Lead Over Kansas State
Oklahoma State's offense was woeful in Week 4 in a 22-19 loss to the Utah Utes. Now, the team holds an opportunity to bounce back against the No. 23-ranked Kansas State Wildcats.
Avery Johnson and the Wildcats struck first, scoring a rushing touchdown to cap off a 14-play drive. The Cowboys' offense was moving the ball afterward, but one conversion in two field goal tries left Oklahoma State trailing 7-3.
Ollie Gordon hit the sideline with a potential injury, but Oklahoma State made due and scored on an electric 77-yard flea flicker. Alan Bowman connected with De'Zhaun Stribling for 77 yards to give the Cowboys a 10-7 lead over the Wildcats.
Shortly after the score, cornerback Korie Black intercepted Johnson, giving Oklahoma State the ball back with a chance to extend their lead. Even better for the Cowboys, Gordon returned to the field after being checked out by the training staff.
