Pokes Report Predicts Oklahoma State's Week One Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback

No. 3 Spencer Sanders 6-1 205 RS-So. Denton (Guyer), Texas

No. 6 Ethan Bullock 6-3 215 RS-Jr. Orlando (Winter Park), Fla./Univ. So. Dakota/CCSF

or No. 16 Shane Illingworth 6-5 220 Fr. Norco Calf.

No. 13 Nolan McLean 6-3 225 Fr. Garner, N.C.

No surprises here as Sanders was the incumbent starter and he has improved under the guidance of new quarterback coach Tim Rattay. The coaching staff is happy with both junior college transfer Ethan Bullock and freshman Shane Illingworth. Nolan McLean, a baseball recruit, shows he has a live arm.

Running Back

No. 30 Chuba Hubbard 6-0 208 RS-Jr. Sherwood Park (Bev Facey), Alberta, Canada

No. 0 LD Brown 5-9 205 RS-Sr. DeSoto, Texas

No. 27 Dezmon Jackson 5-11 218 RS-Jr. El Dorado (Parkers Chapel), Ark. Hutch C.C.

No. 26 Micah Cooper 6-0 198 RS-Sr. Madill, Okla./NEO A & M J.C.

No. 20 Dominic Richardson 6-0 205 Fr. Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness), Okla.

Chuba Hubbard played hurt all of last season and is healthy now. Keep reading that sentence back over and over again. Hubbard is highly motivated and his fellow backs all had a strong preseason. This is a good position.

Wide Receiver X

No. 2 Tylan Wallace 6-0 190 Sr. Fort Worth (South Hills), Texas

No. 88 Langston Anderson 6-0 202 RS-Fr. Midlothian (Heritage), Texas

No. 10 Rashod Owens 6-2 205 Fr. San Antonio (Roosevelt), Texas

Wallace is hungry to get back at it and is still spectacular. Anderson had a really strong camp and is showing his prowess for the future. Owens is very athletic.

Wide Receiver Y

No. 8 Braydon Johnson 6-0 200 RS-Jr. Arlington (Bowie), Texas

No. 4 Tay Martin 6-4 190 Sr. Houma (Ellender), La./Wash. State

No. 11 Dee Anderson 6-4 229 RS-Sr. DeSoto, Texas/LSU

No. 15 Jonathan Shepherd 6-3 195 RS-So. Kilgore, Texas

Johnson picked up where he left off at the end of last season and Martin looks to be the favorite after arriving to be the post-up preference at this position in splitting time with Johnson.

Inside

No. 17 Dillon Stoner 6-0 200 RS-Sr. Jenks, Okla,

No. 1 Landon Wolf 5-8 175 RS-Sr. Tulsa (East Central), Okla.

No. 80 Brennan Presley 5-8 165 Bixby, Okla.

Very solid position and everybody is healthy and playing well. Stoner is so good and contributes whenever called upon. Wolf is good and Presley has impressed in the preseason.

Cowboy Back

No. 89 Jelani Woods 6-7 275 RS-Jr. Ellenwood (Cedar Grove), Ga.

No. 87 Logan Carter 6-3 244 Henrietta, Texas

No. 84 Dayton Metcalf 6-3 240 Hooker, Okla.

No. 90 Braden Cassity 6-1 245 Austin (Westlake), Texas

No. 82 Quinton Stewart 6-2 240 Salina (Central), Kan.

There is a cowboy back for every purpose and Carter and Metcalf are like Swiss Army knives. Woods will get attention and Cassity is a blow up demolition blocking possibility.

Left Tackle

No. 73 Teven Jenkins 6-6 325 RS-Sr. Topeka, Kan.

No. 61 Jake Springfield 6-5 310 RS-Fr. Flower Mound, Texas

Left Guard

No. 72 Josh Sills 6-6 325 RS-Jr. Sarahsville (Meadowbrook), Ohio/West Virginia

No. 70 Hunter Woodard 6-5 295 RS-So. Tuscola, Ill.

Offensive Center

No. 50 Ry Schneider 6-3 320 RS-SR. Minco, Okla.

No. 60 Tyrese Williams 6-2 300 RS-So. Houston (Cy-Ridge), Texas

Right Guard

No. 67 Cole Birmingham 6-8 308 RS-Fr. Katy, Texas

No. 68 Taylor Miterko 6-6 290 RS-Fr. Carlsbad, N.M.

Right Tackle

No. 77 Hunter Anthony 6-6 330 RS-So. Tuttle, Okla.

No. 74 Preston Wilson 6-5 295 RS-Fr. Bartonville (Argyle), Texas

Offensive line overall is coming along. The losses of Dylan Galloway and Bryce Bray as well as back-up Jacob Farrell hurt. Birmingham may be in there ahead of schedule, but he will acclimate quickly. He is talented. Everything else is solid, but the need is to stay healthy.

Defense

Defensive End

No. 94 Trace Ford 6-4 248 So. Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

No. 40 Brock Martin 6-3 240 RS-Jr. Oologah, Okla.

No. 91 Tyren Irby 6-3 225 Jr. Lake Cormorant/NW Miss. C.C., Miss

Ford is on fire and is really talented and you can tell so much more comfortable. Brock Martin is playing really well. Irby has surprised me and has looked solid in preseason.

Defensive Tackle

No. 95 Israel Antwine 6-4 305 Jr. Oklahoma City (Millwood), Okla./Univ. of Colorado

No. 98 Brendon Evers 6-3 295 RS- Jr. Bixby, Okla.

No. 95 Xavier Ross 6-5 290 RS-Fr. Cedar Hill, Texas

Antwine is very good, Evers is healthy again, and I loike the progress Ross is making.

Defensive Tackle

No. 92 Cameron Murray 6-3 300 RS-Sr. Bryant, Ark.

No. 99 Sione Asi 6-1 310 RS-Jr. Reno (McQueen), Nev./Snow C.C., Utah

No. 35 Samuela Tuihalamaka 6-1 304 RS-So. Ruverside (Mater Dei), Calf.

Murray is dedicated and determined and you have to be proud of him. Asi has had the light come on and he had a strong camp. Tuihalamaka missed some camp but is hitting stride now.

Defensive End

No. 89 Tyler Lacy 6-4 285 RS-So. Sachse, Texas

No. 87 Amadou Fofana 6-4 280 RS-Sr. Memphis (Mitchell), Tenn./Highlands C.C., Kan.

Another player that has really progressed is Tyler Lacy. He has a chance to be very good this season.

Linebacker (Outside)

No. 20 Malcolm Rodriguez 5-11 220 Sr. Wagoner, Okla.

No. 1 Calvin Bundage 6-1 220 RS-Sr. Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

No. 44 Kamryn Farrar 5-11 205 RS-Fr. Dallas (Skyline), Texas

Linebacker (Inside)

No. 7 Amen Ogbongbemiga 6-1 235 RS-Sr. Calgary, Alberta (Notre Dame), Canada

No. 16 Devin Harper 6-0 240 RS-Sr. Knoxville (Karns), Tenn.

No. 36 Na’Drian Dizadare 6-2 220 RS-Fr. Shreveport (Evangel Christian), La.

You can only wish to be this good and this deep at linebacker every season. Rodriguez and Ogbongbemiga at first-team All Big 12 type players. Bundage is back and hungry and still as athletic as can be and Harper is a starting caliber linebacker, so the two on the second line represent little drop off from the first line. The two pups on the third line are getting better every rep.

Cornerback

No. 8 Rodarius Williams 6-0 195 RS-Sr. Shreveport (Calgary Baptist), La.

or No. 24 Jarrick Bernard-Converse 6-1 205 Jr. Shreveport (Evangel Christian), La.

or No. 0 Christian Holmes 6-1 200 RS-Sr. Leland (McNair), Miss./Univ. of Missouri

No. 6 Jabbar Muhammad 5-10 175 Fr. DeSoto, Texas

Yes, the first three are the same on both corners because they are interchangeable. It doesn't matter which two of the three are in there as they are all playing at a high level. The two freshmen are promising.

Safety (Strike)

No. 2 Tanner McCalister 5-11 195 Jr. Rockwall (Heath), Texas

No. 13 Thomas Harper 5-10 180 So. Knoxville (Karns), Tenn.

Safety (Bandit)

No. 3 Tre Sterling 5-11 195 RS-Jr. Sunnyvale, Texas

No. 25 Jason Taylor II 5-11 210 RS-So. Midwest City (Carl Albert), Okla.

Safety (Rover)

No. 31 Kolby Harvell-Peel 6-0 210 Jr. College Station (A & M Consolidated), Texas

No. 18 Sean Michael Flanagan 6-1 210 RS-So. Charleston, Ark.

or No. 12 Kanion Williams 6-0 190 RS-So. Dallas (South Oak Cliff), Texas

McCalister has moved right into the strike safety and Harper is very good there as well. That is the safety with generally the highest man cover responsibility. Sterling is physical and Harvell-Peel is healthy and ready to get back to ball hawking opponents. Taylor II is strong and capable of playing as a starter. The other young safeties have picked it up. This is a very solid position group.

Special Teams

Kicker (Placements)

No. 19 Alex Hale 6-0 204 RS-So. Point Fredrick (St. Edward's), Australia

Hale won fair and square in competition according to Mike Gundy

Kicker (Kickoffs)

No. 29 Jake McClure 6-3, 208 RS-Jr. Chattanooga (East Hamilton), Tenn.

McClure backs up as well for placements and for punting

Punter/Holder

No. 29 Tom Hutton 6-3 196 So. Newborough, VI, Australia

Hutton is rock solid and we will take a 38.1 net punting with a total of 18-yards in returns. This year we think the net will be higher, but we hope the returns aren't.

Long Snapper

No. 53 Matt Hembrough 6-3 197 RS-Jr. Lisle (Benet), Ill.

Knok on wood, this guy is good.

Returns

No. 17 Dillon Stoner 6-0 200 RS-Sr. Jenks, Okla,

No. 0 LD Brown 5-9 205 RS-Sr. DeSoto, Texas

No. 8 Braydon Johnson 6-0 200 RS-Jr. Arlington (Bowie), Texas

No. 80 Brennan Presley 5-8 165 Bixby, Okla.

Mix and match, I think returns will be more fun than they have been in awhile. Stoner was really good on punts last season.