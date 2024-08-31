Oklahoma State Football Extends Lead With Long Touchdown
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are searching for a large victory over South Dakota State. With a bit of fuel from Kirk Herbstreit picking the Jackrabbits, a program that has won two straight FCS National Championships, over the Cowboys.
Trying to start the 2024 season much more efficiently than the 2023 season, the Cowboys had a strong first half, holding a 17-6. They opened the second half with a second Ollie Gordon touchdown, though the Jackrabbits quickly responded.
The Jackrabbits' first touchdown was on a three-play drive, which came a little easy and made it seem like they might be able to put some pressure on Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys' veteran offense responded quickly, though, scoring in just six plays. This time, it was an Alan Bowman deep ball to Rashod Owens, who capped off the 58-yard touchdown.
The game has gone just about as Oklahoma State could have hoped. Gordon begins his Heisman-hopeful campaign with a pair of touchdowns. The Cowboys have involved multiple wide receivers and the defense has shown improvement from a season ago.
Now, it's up to Oklahoma State to keep their foot on the gas on both sides of the ball, finishing off an incredible win and getting off to a good start to their 2024 campaign.
